APSU Basketball coach Matt Figger issues donation challenge for Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off event

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University basketball will be heavily featured at the American Cancer Society’s Nashville Coaches vs. Cancer Tennessee Tip-Off event, scheduled for 6:00pm, Thursday, September 28th, 2017 on Vanderbilt’s campus.

Presented by the Loveless Cafe in the Vanderbilt Commodore Ballroom at Vanderbilt’s Student Life Center on 25th Avenue, this event boosts enthusiasm for the upcoming basketball season, shares team predictions, and recognizes and cultivates relationships with the team’s supporters.

Guests will enjoy drinks, food from Loveless Events and Hattie B’s, a unique experience to meet the coaches and a live auction for basketball enthusiasts, all while raising funds to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.

Area coaches, including first-year APSU head coach Matt Figger, will mingle with the crowd and talk basketball with Sean Farnham, the event’s master of ceremonies.

Recently retired former Austin Peay head coach Dave Loos also will be a guest speaker at the event, with cancer being a subject near to Loos’ heart—both from his own battles and those of his seven-year-old granddaughter Rhyan, as she continues her fight with neuroblastoma. Former Valparaiso head coach Homer Drew will be the event’s keynote speaker.

In addition to the auction item—an immersive fan experience for the Governors December 2nd home date against Alabama A&M—Figger challenged his coaching brethren to match his personal donation of $1,000 to the American Cancer Society.

“Just $1,000,” Figger said. “All of us together, we can attack cancer one by one, person by person, and give a helping hand to the state of Tennessee and the American Cancer Society.”

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

Since 1993, coaches have raised nearly $100 million for the American Cancer Society.

To get your tickets for the event, visit www.acsnashvillecvc.com.

