APSU Women’s Soccer beats SIU Edwardsville 2-1

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team earned its first Ohio Valley Conference victory, Friday, against SIU Edwardsville by the score of 2-1 and remains unbeaten at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The first half was a back and forth match with both teams looking to be aggressive in the offensive third.

Austin Peay (6-3-1) and SIUE (4-5-1) split the period’s six corners 3-3.

The Governors defense stood strong against SIUE’s four shots in the opening half with sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell making three saves while her defense looked to stifle the SIUE attack.

The match was scoreless until the 24th minute, junior Jennifer Smith made a run and was taken down inside the 18-yard box. The referee awarded a penalty kick to the Govs which Smith slotted it home to the bottom left corner. The Govs had to withstand a SIUE onslaught, but were able to take the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Coming out of halftime the Govs looked to kick start their offense by sending several bouncing balls across the box to create scoring opportunities. Austin Peay continued to take SIUE’s defense to the end line, earning five corner kicks in the second half, eight in the match.

The Govs stretched their lead when a corner kick came off the hand of a SIUE defender inside the box giving the Governors another penalty kick. Senior Kirstin Robertson wasted no time placing the ball cleanly in the back of the net, giving the Govs a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute.

SIUE tried to mount a comeback late in the second half when a shot by Krista McMahan bounced through the box and into goal, but the Govs defense stood strong against SIUE’s five second-half shots with Powell saving two shots and sophomore Renee Semaan holding down the Govs back line as the match finished.

Notably

The Governors are 5-0 at home this season.

This is the first time in Austin Peay history that two penalty kicks have been earned and converted in regulation.

Robertson’s goal is her eighth of the season and 22nd of her career six away from third all time.

Mary Parker Powell pulled in five saves bringing her season total to 19.

Austin Peay’s eight corner kicks ties a season high set against Middle Tennessee (8/20).

The Govs handed SIUE their first loss in OVC play this season being the first team to defeat the reigning OVC tournament champions.

This is the seventh match in a row between Austin Peay and SIUE to be decided by one goal or to end in a tie.

Iron Wills: Powell, Semaan, redshirt sophomore Pamela Penaloza, and freshmen Jade Dauriat and Abby Therrell played the full 90 minutes.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

Overall Thoughts

“This is a really great win for us, SIUE is a great team they won the league last year, they were undefeated in conference, and it is a great matchup with two really hardworking teams that battled tonight.”

Putting in the Effort

We talked a lot this week about our effort and our work in terms being determined to work, and I thought the girls came out and did that for 90 minutes today. We learned a lesson last week and it is great to come out and get a reward tonight for all the work we have put in this week.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer



The Govs will return to action 1:00pm Sunday against Eastern Illinois as they look to continue their unbeaten streak at home.

