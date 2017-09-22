|
Clarksville Gas and Water announces Fort Campbell Boulevard Water Outage Planned for Saturday, September 23rd
Saturday, September 23rd, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will turn water off on Fort Campbell Boulevard from Cunningham Lane to East Bel Air Boulevard at 9:00pm on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 to replace a fire hydrant.
All lanes on Fort Campbell Boulevard will remain open to traffic.
The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00am on Sunday, September 24th, 2017.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
