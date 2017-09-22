|
|
|
|
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan proclaims September Suicide Prevention Month
September designated as a time to elevate awareness
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Clarksville, and urges all citizens to work to prevent suicide, raise awareness and promote kindness toward all people affected by this tragedy.“Public awareness is the key to preventing further suffering and loss of life from suicide,” Mayor McMillan said.
“So I want to help spread the word about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, which pulls groups together and works to educate us the about the warning signs of suicide, and ultimately reduce the rate of suicide in Clarksville and throughout Tennessee,” stated Mayor McMillan.
PROCLAMATION
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
WHEREAS, nationally, suicide is one of the most disruptive and tragic events a family and a
cause of death among people from the age of 15 to 24; and
and treatment; and as the highest risk for suicide is among the friends and family of those who died
by suicide or those who have attempted suicide; and
WHEREAS, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a grassroots collaboration of Tennesseans
and organizations working to eliminate the stigma of suicide, educate the community about the
warning signs of suicide, and ultimately reduce the rate of suicide in our
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I urge all citizens of Clarksville to help work to prevent suicide
and to raise awareness and tolerance around all people affected by this tragedy.
|
|
