Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan proclaims September Suicide Prevention Month

September 22, 2017 | Print This Post
 

September designated as a time to elevate awareness

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Clarksville, and urges all citizens to work to prevent suicide, raise awareness and promote kindness toward all people affected by this tragedy.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Clarksville. She presented the proclamation Thursday to members of the local Suicide Prevention Task Force: (from left) David Keesler, Joseph Chatman III, task force chairman; and Desiree McBride.

“Public awareness is the key to preventing further suffering and loss of life from suicide,” Mayor McMillan said.

“So I want to help spread the word about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, which pulls groups together and  works to  educate us the about the warning signs of suicide, and ultimately reduce the rate of suicide in Clarksville and throughout Tennessee,” stated Mayor McMillan.

PROCLAMATION

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

WHEREAS, nationally, suicide is one of the most disruptive and tragic events a family and a
community can experience. Annually, more than 950 lives are lost in Tennessee and
30,000 nationwide, and it is estimated that for every suicide there are 8-25 attempted
suicides; and

WHEREAS, suicide is the tenth-leading cause of deaths in Tennessee and the second-leading

cause of death among people from the age of 15 to 24; and

WHEREAS, Tennessee veterans, active-duty military personnel, and National Guardsmen face a
disproportionate risk as compared to the general population of Tennessee, with more
dying from suicide than in combat; and

WHEREAS, public awareness of this terrifying problem is the key to preventing further suffering
and loss of life; and the risk for human self-destruction can be reduced through awareness, education

and treatment; and as the highest risk for suicide is among the friends and family of those who died

by suicide or those who have attempted suicide; and

WHEREAS, suicide prevention has been declared a national priority by the President and
Congress; and Tennessee declared suicide prevention as a state priority when the
legislature, in partnership with TSPN, implemented the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide
Prevention based on the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention; and

WHEREAS, Tennessee is a national leader in the effort to prevent suicide, being one of the first
states to develop a suicide prevention and evaluation plan covering the lifespan. The
Governor of Tennessee has appointed a Suicide Prevention Network Advisory Council
to coordinate the implementation of the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention; and

WHEREAS, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a grassroots collaboration of Tennesseans

and organizations working to eliminate the stigma of suicide, educate the community about the

warning signs of suicide, and ultimately reduce the rate of suicide in our
state; and

WHEREAS, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is also committed to excellence in suicide
prevention, intervention, and postvention,

Now, Therefore, I, Kim McMillan, Mayor of the City of Clarksville, do hereby proclaim September 2017,

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I urge all citizens of Clarksville to help work to prevent suicide

and to raise awareness and tolerance around all people affected by this tragedy.

__________________________
Kim McMillan, City Mayor
Sylvia Skinner, City Clerk


