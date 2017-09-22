Customs House Museum to hold Women Writers’ Hour Event

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum will kick off the month of October with a Writers’ Hour in conjunction with the exhibit This Is My Story. The event takes place on October 1st, 2017 at 2:00pm and will include readings by some of the women featured in the show.

Women writers representing multiple decades shared their thoughts of who they are on Mother’s Day. Their writings are suspended on cloth, hung “clothesline style” in the Museum’s Jostens Gallery.

Readers for the Writers’ Hour include Shana Thornton, Mitzi Cross and Dr. Amy Wright. Shana Thornton is the author of two novels, Poke Sallet Queen & The Family Medicine Wheel and Multiple Exposure. She is the co-author of the nonfiction, self-help book Seasons of Balance: On Creativity & Mindfulness.

Shana was the Editor-in-Chief of Her Circle Ezine, an online women’s magazine featuring authors, artists, and activists. She is also the owner of Thorncraft Publishing, an independent publisher of literature, home to four other authors.

Dr. Amy Wright is the author of Everything in the Universe, Cracker Sonnets, and five chapbooks. She also co-authored Creeks of the Upper South, a poetry collection on environmental and cultural habitats. Her writing has been awarded two Peter Taylor Fellowships for the Kenyon Review Writers’ Workshop and an Individual Artist’s Fellowship from the Tennessee Arts Commission. She coordinates the Creative Writing program at Austin Peay State University and serves as the nonfiction editor for Zone 3 journal and Zone 3 press.

Mitzi Cross is an award-winning photographer, poet, and playwright. She has taught writing and photography workshops throughout the region. She is the author of five chapbooks of poetry, and two novels currently seeking publication. Recently, four of Mitzi’s photographs were selected for an exhibit at The 1650 Gallery in L.A. Her photography, poetry, and fiction have appeared in several publications including FLASH-POINT, North Carolina Scenes, Lens-Art, In Focus, The Scribbling Mob, Journal of Contemporary Women’s Fiction, Body Wisdom and Southern Land Poetry Review.

The October 1st event runs from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and is free to the general public. Following the Writers’ Hour, guests are invited to attend the “Toast to the Arts” celebration at the Franklin Room, F&M Bank. This event is hosted by the Clarksville Community Cultural Coalition.

This Is My Story is on view at the Customs House Museum until October 15th, 2017. For more information on above exhibition contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Sections

Topics