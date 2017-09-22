Tennessee Titans take on Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

Sunday, September 24th, 2017 | 3:05pm CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) host the reigning NFC West Champion Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 3:05pm CDT on Sunday, September 24th, 2017.

The Seahawks are making only their second appearance at Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999. The first and only previous occasion was 2005, when they edged the Titans 28-24. Since then, the two clubs have met twice at CenturyLink Field, with the Titans winning in 2009 and the Seahawks taking a 2013 matchup.

The game will be televised regionally on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Titans Look to Build on Win at Jacksonville

The Titans evened their record with a 37-16 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. After falling behind 3-0, they recorded the game’s next 30 points and scored on six consecutive possessions.

The defense forced three turnovers, and on offense, they rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Second-year running back Derrick Henry set a career high by rushing for 92 yards on 14 carries. His total included 87 yards in the second half, when he also scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard run.

Each of the starting outside linebackers, Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo, registered a sack in the contest, and Orakpo added a forced fumble on his takedown of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. The fumble was recovered by outside linebacker Erik Walden for the first of the team’s takeaways. Safeties Curtis Riley and Da’Norris Searcy added interceptions on the next two possessions.

About the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks played their home opener last week against the San Francisco 49ers. In a low-scoring affair that featured five field goals before the Seahawks scored the game’s first and only touchdown in the fourth quarter, Seattle prevailed 12-9. The Seahawks defense limited the 49ers to 11 first downs and two third-down conversions on 12 attempts (17 percent).

Head coach Pete Carroll is in his eighth year on the Seattle sideline. He led the Seahawks to the playoffs in six of his first seven years on the job, and on each occasion the team made it to at least the division round. In 2016, the Seahawks won the NFC West with a 10-5-1 record before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round.

The Seahawks have finished in the NFL’s top five in overall defense in each of the last five campaigns. In 2016, they were fifth overall, seventh in run defense and eighth in pass defense. They were third in the league in points allowed per game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has started every game for the Seahawks since he was a third-round draft pick in 2012. He set career highs last season in passing attempts attempts (514), completions (334) and yards (4,219).

Second Harvest Food Drive

Prior to the Titans-Seahawks game, fans are encouraged to participate in the team’s annual food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee by dropping off non-perishable items at one of several collection sites near the stadium entrances. Volunteers will collect donated items starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending 15 minutes after kickoff.

