Austin Peay State University Football adds UCF to 2017 schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University football team has agreed to forgo its bye week on October 28th, 2017 and head to Orlando, FL to take on its third FBS opponent of the season in UCF.

The decision comes after the Knights previously scheduled contest against Georgia Tech was called off due to the effects of Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

“We have certainly been praying for them and we are glad to be able to help UCF out,” said APSU head coach Will Healy. “This game will be a great opportunity for us to be able to continue to build our brand. We will be lining up against one of the probable favorites to win the American Athletic Conference so it will be tough, but it will also be a great experience for our kids.”

The NCAA approved a waiver Thursday for Austin Peay to add a game to its schedule and visit UCF.

“We are really excited for this game,” said Austin Peay Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “It’s a great opportunity to assist them with everything the school and the state of Florida has gone through, so we are happy to be able to help. I think it will be a great trip for our fans. It’s an opportunity to get into an area that we don’t often go to so that is big for us.”

