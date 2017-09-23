CDE Lightband to hold Free Customer Expo

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband will host its annual Customer Expo on Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

This family friendly event is open to the public and not only allows CDE Lightband to share its appreciation for all customers, but also creates an opportunity to celebrate “community” with local organizations, businesses and families.

This year’s Customer Expo will feature free food and giveaways, a kid’s zone with face painting and fun experiments, the popular Fiber Fast Broadband gaming area with 4K screen displays, a live safety demonstration with CDE Lightband line crews, a showcase of the latest hybrid vehicles, a DIY section with home energy efficiency tips and much more.

The first 200 guests will even receive a free self-audit kit for their homes as well as a $10.00 Home Depot gift card.

New this year, CDE Lightband will be unveiling its timeline exhibit with photos and artifacts displaying the history of CDE Lightband from the beginning to present day.

In addition, the Customer Expo will offer a wide variety of vendors with special products, promotions and more giveaways. Attendees will also get a chance to hear from several guest speakers, including FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist, Katy Morgan, and a special presentation from Clarksville’s Police Department about cyber security.

For more information about this event, visit www.cdelightband.com

