101st Airborne Division Lifeliners remember fallen with run, ceremony

Written by Sgt. Neysa Canfield

101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Col. Stanley J. Sliwinski, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Abn. Div., led Lifeliners on a run, September 15th, 2017 in front of division headquarters, where boots symbolizing fallen Soldiers were on display.

As part of the Fort Campbell’s Military Survivor Appreciation Week, Lifeliners conducted a brigade remembrance run and ceremony, here.

The boot display, which is set up annually by Army Community Service Survivor Outreach Services, exhibits more than 7,000 boots, each representing a fallen service member who died while on active duty since September 11th, 2001.

“We took the brigade in front of the division headquarters, and took a moment of silence as we ran past the boots on display,” Sliwinski said. “This way, all our Soldiers, in some small way, could pay tribute to all the fallen that were represented on the boots.”

After the run, Soldiers gathered near the brigade’s headquarters to conduct a ceremony to commemorate the 63 Lifeliner Soldiers who have died.

“It’s painful for me and for our Soldiers who were close to those fallen, but [by hosting this ceremony] was an opportunity to maintain a close relationship with those Family members,” Sliwinski said.

An important portion of the ceremony was when each fallen Soldier’s name is read aloud for everyone to hear, he said.

Spc. Tevin A. Minor, a power generator equipment repairer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Abn. Div. Sust. Bde., who deployed with the brigade in 2013, said he understands that bond.

“I believe it’s important for us, as Soldiers, to commemorate those who have fallen,” Minor said. “We know going into a deployment that there could be a chance we won’t come back, and unfortunately some paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

“Although most Soldier deaths are categorized as combat-related, some are because depression and stress, which can lead to suicide,” Minor said. “Having lost a friend to suicide, he said it is important to recognize the signs and assist those who need help by leading them in the right direction.”

“You hear it all the time during briefs, to seek help, but please do it because there is someone who cares about you and wants you here,” Minor said. “Talk to someone, there is someone out there who can help you get through what you are feeling or at least listen to what you have to say.”

Sections

Topics