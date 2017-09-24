APSU Soccer beats Eastern Illinois 2-0

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With two second half goals, Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team won a defensive duel against Eastern Illinois Sunday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in Clarksville.

The first half was dominated by two strong defenses that only allowed five combined shots in the period.

Austin Peay earned five corner kicks, but were unable to find the target.

The Govs traded runs with Eastern Illinois (5-6-1), but neither team was able to get a good shot on target and the half ended scoreless.

Coming out of the half, the Govs looked to spread the field and maintain possession as both teams had to deal with the unseasonable heat and humidity. Sophomore Shelby Stewart opened the scoring in the 57th minute taking a turn over near the halfway line and dribbling towards the 18-yard box. She split two defenders and fired a left-footed shot to the lower right corner.

“I knew I had a lot of space,” said Stewart. “Coach Kelley had been telling me to take it down the line. I was doing my best to build my confidence, when I looked up I just knew I had it, so I took it all the way. I knew once the defender stepped I had a gap and took the shot with my left.”

The Govs had to withstand a high press after putting a goal on the board, but the back line cut out any balls played into EIU’s forwards and sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell was only called upon once to make a save in the match as the Governors held the Panthers to three shots.

Kirstin Robertson provided the insurance goal for the Govs in the 83rd minute as she fired a shot directly at the EIU keeper which rebounded inside the six-yard box where Robertson put it in the back of the net.

“At that point in the match, we were just trying to lock in the win,” said Robertson. “It was a lot of grit, it wasn’t a pretty goal. I was in the right place and executed, so I’m happy with that.”

Robertson’s ninth goal sealed the Governors seventh win, and sixth straight at home.

Notably

The Governors remain undefeated at home winning all 6 matches in Clarksville.

Sunday’s shutout is Powell’s third of the season.

The Govs win back to back matches against SIUE and EIU for the first time since 2015.

Game Winners: Stewart’s goal is both her second goal and second game winner of the season.

Defensive Warriors: Powell, sophomore Renee Semaan, freshmen Jade Dauriat and Abby Therrell have played 90 minutes in the defensive third giving up only 1 corner kick in the match.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

Protecting Home Field

“It’s huge for us to get wins at home. In this league points are hard to come by and I was really proud of our girls for putting in the effort, it is not easy to play in these conditions. I was proud of their resiliency and finishing the match to come out on top.”

Showing our Depth

“We went a little deeper than we did Friday night because of the conditions. It was huge to see players step up and serve a role to help our team in moments of adversity when the conditions are tough. Brice and Ashley came in after not playing Friday and gave us quality minutes, letting other players get a breather. That made a difference as we were able to finish the match stron.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer

The Govs will continue OVC play on the road next weekend, 7:00pm, Friday at Jacksonville State and 6:00pm Sunday at Tennessee Tech.

