Dodging the Roadkill: Dear Mr. Truck Driver

Clarksville, TN – Don’t be misled by the title of this post. I’m not about to start “bashing” truck drivers.

First of all, I appreciate what you do. This country can’t do anything without you. You spend long hours behind the wheel, many days away from your family, and you get no respect.

You drive HUGE machines all over this country and have to deal with all the idiots out there. Trust me, I’m a biker, I know a thing or two about all the idiots out there.

When I started this journey, I quickly noticed that EVERYBODY on the road, and I mean, EVERYBODY, is distracted. The cell phone will kill us all.

We’re Americans. We’re arrogant. We drink and drive, we text and drive, we just KNOW that nothing will ever happen to us. We ignore the warnings. So you combine that with all the crazy drivers out there, and it’s a recipe for disaster.

We also don’t want to understand that you, the truck driver, are not something that we need to be playing around with. We need to make sure you have plenty of room. To do everything we can to help you navigate the highway.

I understand you’ve seen a lot of crazy things from your perch, high above the rest of us. And you’ve seen more middle fingers than can be counted. So let me just say, I respect you and I appreciate you and more importantly, I stay the HELL out of your way.

But, if you will allow me, I would like to share some observations that I hope you will consider the next time you take off. I see the highway while straddled on top of a “road rocket” so my view is up close and personal.

First; As a biker, I know ALL of your blind spots. I do my dead level best to avoid you at all costs. When I pass you, I don’t waste any time, and I NEVER pass you on the right. I know that motorcycles make you a little “skittish” so I want to move right along and let you on your way. So with that said, please don’t tempt me with passing you in the right lane, while you tie up the left lane with nobody in front of you.

Second; I understand that you don’t want to let off the gas. When you get momentum, you want to “keep on truckin” so to speak. But do you really have to lead the parade for thirty miles just to get around another truck? If you’re both going about the same speed, would you consider falling in line with your fellow trucker and not collecting a few miles of vehicles behind you? Curious minds want to know.

Third; Just because you have your turn signal on doesn’t mean you can actually come over to my lane. Some of you think that the blinker clears the lane for you. It doesn’t. There are times when you just CAN’T merge into my lane. You just have to slow down a bit, and let us get by you. Not just bikers, but motorists as well. Remember, we can see you and we’re trying to stay the hell out of your way.

Fourth; Just because you can go fast, doesn’t mean you should. I’ve seen some of you absolutely FLYING down the interstate and I wonder, “how the hell is he going to stop that thing if he needs to.”

You, Mr. Truck Driver, ARE the king of the road.

You ARE the 800 pound gorilla in the room.

You are the Goliath to my David.

You HAVE to be the example. After all, you are professionals and all eyes are on you.

So, please, don’t drive like the rest of the idiots out there. You’re the pro amongst all the amateurs. I can promise you, I’m doing my best to work with you out there.

So, much love to you Mr. Truck Driver. Thanks for all you do. Now, please do it better than the rest of us.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

