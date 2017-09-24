Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale to be held October 26th-28th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The annual Friends of the Library fall book sale will be held October 26th-28th, 2017 at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

On October 26th from 4:00pm-7:00pm, Friends of the Library members are welcome to enjoy the book sale. If you are not a member, you can become one at the door for $5.00.

The book sale will be open to the public on October 27th from 9:00am-5:00pm and October 28th from 9:00am-2:00pm.

Hundreds of used books including fiction and a myriad of non-fiction subjects will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the book sale will go to support the public library. This event is free and open to the public.

The Friends of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is a non-profit organization that works to support the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. Volunteers support the library by making monetary contributions or by volunteering time, ideas, and talent. Friends of the Library supports the library’s Summer Reading Program as well as other library programs and initiatives.

For further information about the book sale or joining Friends of the Library contact:

Martha Hendricks, Director, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

931-648-8826 x61400

martha@clarksville.org

