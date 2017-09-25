APSU Volleyball’s Kristen Stucker named OVC Setter of the Week for forth time

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – For the fourth time in the season’s first five weeks, Austin Peay State University setter Kristen Stucker has been named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week.

Stucker, of Johnston, Iowa, has paced the Govs to the best start in program history – a 13-2 mark that now includes a 2-0 start to OVC play after APSU defeated SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois last weekend.

She led Austin Peay to a .205 team attack percentage on the week while averaging 11.33 assists per set.

In the Govs OVC opener against SIUE, Friday, Stucker did a little bit of everything. She handed out 49 assists (9.8 per set) while posting five kills, two service aces, 13 digs and chipping in a block for good measure. The next day Stucker poured out an impressive 53 assists (13.3 per set) in a four-set win against Eastern Illinois.

Stucker leads all OVC setters in assists (688) and assists per set (11.47) this season, ranking seventh and 16th among Division I setters in those respective categories. Behind her effort, the Govs are ranked 15th nationally with an OVC-best 14.10 kills per set.

Austin Peay volleyball athletes have now won seven individual weekly honors from the OVC in the season’s first five weeks. Stucker has four awards to her credit with seniors Ashley Slay and Allie O’Reilly and sophomore Ginny Gerig also earning one honor each.

The Governors are on the road for three matches this week, beginning with a 6:00pm, Wednesday nonconference contest at Alabama A&M. Austin Peay the returns to OVC play with contests at Southeast Missouri, Friday, and UT Martin, Saturday.

