Clarksville Gas and Water announces Annual Citywide Fire Hydrant Testing and Flushing begins Monday

Monday, September 25th, 2017

Hydrant flushing may cause low water pressure​.​

Clarksville, TN – Annual fire hydrant testing and flushing will begin Monday, September 25th, 2017 in all areas of Clarksville and is planned to be finished by late October or early November.

Clarksville Fire Rescue performs flow and pressure tests and flushing on every city-owned fire hydrant to ensure they are adequate and operational for firefighting.

Clarksville Gas and Water also flushes hydrants throughout the year as part of its routine maintenance process. Fire hydrants are turned on to allow water to flow for several hours to remove sediments and iron compounds. Hydrant flushing also circulates the water to help prevent water stagnation problems.

During the hydrant flushing process residents may notice discolored water as the sediments are agitated. This does not affect the safety of the water. If discoloration occurs, turn on all household faucets and let them run for several minutes to help clear household pipes.

Residents may also notice low water pressure and water running on streets during hydrant flushing. Please check both the Gas and Water and the Fire Rescue hydrant flushing schedules maintained on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, to learn if hydrant flushing is being done in your neighborhood.

More reasons why fire hydrant flushing is necessary and what to expect during the process is also available on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com

