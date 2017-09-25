Crisis 211 Help Center now accepting Text Messages

Clarksville, TN – In our digital age, it is now possible to reach out for help in a crisis by texting. The Crisis 211 Center is constantly making updates in their effort to be able to get help to all persons who need it.

First, it made calling simple by shortening our phone numbers from 931.648.1000 and 931.552.INFO (4636) to just 211. And now, anyone can TEXT their needs to 931.648.1000.

Executive Director Terrie Williams said “Crisis 211 is a 24-hour hotline for people who have basic needs for things like food, shelter, utilities and that 211 is the 411 for community information. The 211 number should not be confused with 911 which is for public safety emergencies. We’re called a blended crisis center because that means we’ll deal with people who are suicidal, people who are in bad relationships, and even people who are just having a bad day or are lonely.”

Williams added “We have become such an electronic age that people don’t actually talk to each other, so when you call the Crisis 211 you won’t get a menu telling you which button to push you’re actually going to get a live person and now, if you don’t want to talk you can send a text and one of our trained responders will be able to communicate with you via text.

Crisis 211 is a partner agency of the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and they are always looking for support in the way of donations or sponsorship’s for fundraising events like the upcoming “Big Daddy’s” Classic Car Show from 10:00am-2:00pm Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at Daymar Institute.

So now you can contact the Crisis 211 Center three ways:

Call 931.648.1000 or 931.552.INFO (4636) or simply dial 211

Send text to 931.648.1000

Email us: incrisis@gmail.com

