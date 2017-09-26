APSU Volleyball takes Seven Game Win Streak to Alabama A&M

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Off to its best start in program history, Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team (13-2, 2-0 OVC) hits the road for three matches in Week 6 of the volleyball campaign.

The Govs first travel to Alabama A&M for a Wednesday nonconference tilt before its first Ohio Valley Conference road trip at Southeast Missouri and UT Martin, Friday and Saturday.

From the Serve

The Governors moved up to No. 17 in the September 26th edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Alabama A&M (5-12, 5-0 SWAC) brings a five-match win streak into the Wednesday’s contest after sweeping last weekend’s SWAC Round-up event. Terra Brooks leads the team with 131 kills (2.43/set) and has back-to-back double digit kill outings entering Wednesday’s matchup.

Southeast Missouri (6-10, 1-1 OVC) downed Jacksonville State in their last outing to end a nine-match losing streak. Krissa Gearring is averaging 2.95 kills per set to lead the Redhawks while Nzingha Clarke ranks third in the league with 1.13 blocks per set.

Off to its best OVC start since 2011, UT Martin (8-7, 2-0 OVC) has won five of its last six matches. Jemima Idemudia and Megan Fair were named the adidas® OVC Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, Monday.

Junior Kristen Stucker earned her fourth OVC Setter of the Week award, Monday. She led the Govs to a .205 team attack percentage while averaging 11.33 assists per set and 3.11 digs per set in wins against SIUE and Eastern Illinois.

Senior Allie O’Reilly was nominated for the league’s defensive honor after a second straight week averaging 5.00 digs per set. She posted 21 digs (5.3/set) in the Govs win against Eastern Illinois.

Senior Christina White was a nominee for the OVC Offensive Player of the Week. She led the Govs with 35 kills (3.89/set) in its 2-0 league start, tying her season-high with 18 kills against Eastern Illinois.

Going on Two

Senior Ashley Slay notched nine blocks last week and now needs just seven blocks to reach 300 career blocks – a mark only four Govs have reached previously. Austin Peay was successful away from Clarksville last season, posting a 9-3 record in true road games and an 8-4 mark in neutral court contests.

Austin Peay returns 11 players (lost two) from last season’s team that posted the fifth-best win-loss record improvement among Division I teams and finished with the most wins (24) of any Tennessee Division I team.

2016 First-Team All-OVC selections Kristen Stucker and Ashley Slay return for the 2017 campaign. Stucker is the reigning OVC Setter of the Year.

