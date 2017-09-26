Clarksville Police are looking for Jonete Bailey and Jamar Williamson with active warrants

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate two men, Jonete Levell Bailey and Jamar Bruce Williamson, with active warrants on file.

Both men have an extensive criminal history.

If you spot either of these men, call 911.

Jonete Bailey

Name: Jonete Levell Bailey

Age: 28

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 280lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Warrant: Violation of Community Corrections

Jamar Williamson

Name: Jamar Bruce Williamson

Age: 35

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 167lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Warrants: Three Counts Domestic Assault, Three Counts Vandalism, Two Counts General Sessions Capias, Petition to Revoke, and Interference with Emergency Calls

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656, ext 5483 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics