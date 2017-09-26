|
Clarksville Police are looking for Jonete Bailey and Jamar Williamson with active warrants
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate two men, Jonete Levell Bailey and Jamar Bruce Williamson, with active warrants on file.
Both men have an extensive criminal history.
If you spot either of these men, call 911.
Jonete Bailey
Age: 28
Jamar Williamson
Age: 35
Anyone with information can contact Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656, ext 5483 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
