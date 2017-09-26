Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are looking for Jonete Bailey and Jamar Williamson with active warrants

September 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate two men, Jonete Levell Bailey and Jamar Bruce Williamson, with active warrants on file.

Both men have an extensive criminal history.

If you spot either of these men, call 911.

Jonete Bailey and Jamar Williamson

 

Jonete Bailey

Jonete Levell BaileyName: Jonete Levell Bailey

Age: 28
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 280lbs
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Warrant: Violation of Community Corrections

Jamar Williamson

Jamar Bruce WilliamsonName: Jamar Bruce Williamson

Age: 35
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 167lbs
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Warrants: Three Counts Domestic Assault, Three Counts Vandalism, Two Counts General Sessions Capias, Petition to Revoke, and Interference with Emergency Calls

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ulrey, 931.648.0656, ext 5483 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives