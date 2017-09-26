|
Clarksville Police take Timothy Hutcherson into Custody
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, September 24th, 2017 around 3:50pm, Clarksville Police located Timothy Hutcherson in the Market Street area and took him into custody without incident.
Hutcherson had an aggravated assault warrant on file for an incident that occurred on September 21st, 2017.
Clarksville Police Officers responded to 1671 Fort Campbell Boulevard for a fight in progress with shots fired.
A verbal altercation between Hutcherson and another man which escalated, resulting in Hutcherson discharging a firearm in the direction of the victim.
The victim was not injured and did know Hutcherson.
Thanks to everyone for helping with this case.
