Clarksville Gas and Water reports Highway 76 and Windermere Drive Area Water Outage

Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Highway 76 and the Exit 11 area including Windermere Drive and Hornbuckle Road areas to repair a water main leak.

The following roads will be included in the water outage and may also be affected by low water pressure throughout the duration of the repair work.

Water Outage

 

Roads List

Highway 76, Exit 11 area

Windermere and Wimbledon Subdivision

  • Windermere Drive
  • West Mor Drive
  • Weatherby Drive
  • Wakefield Drive
  • Winn Mor Drive

Holly Point, Deertrail, Renfroes Landing Subdivisions

  • Hornbuckle Road
  • Holly Point
  • Boxwood Court
  • Nandina Court
  • Hawthorn Drive
  • Mulberry Place
  • Sumac Court
  • Arrow Lane
  • Bunny Court
  • Crossbow Court
  • Archer Place
  • Larson Lane
  • Rabbit Court
  • Whitetail Drive
  • Dolphin Lane
  • Buck Shot Drive
  • Venison Lane
  • Turtle Creek Road
  • Turtle Creek Court
  • Crosswind Court
  • Quiver Lane
  • Stag Court
  • Stag Lane
  • Buckhorn Drive
  • Buckhorn Court
  • Drum Court
  • Little Hope Road

Windermere Road is open to traffic.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00pm or 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


