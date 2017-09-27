|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Highway 76 and Windermere Drive Area Water Outage
Wednesday, September 27th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Highway 76 and the Exit 11 area including Windermere Drive and Hornbuckle Road areas to repair a water main leak.
The following roads will be included in the water outage and may also be affected by low water pressure throughout the duration of the repair work.
Roads List
Highway 76, Exit 11 area
Windermere and Wimbledon Subdivision
Holly Point, Deertrail, Renfroes Landing Subdivisions
Windermere Road is open to traffic.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00pm or 2:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsArcher Place, Arrow Lane, Boxwood Court, Buck Shot Drive, Buckhorn Court, Buckhorn Drive, Bunny Court, CG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Crossbow Court, Crosswind Court, Deertrail Subdivision, Dolphin Lane, Drum Court, Exit 11, Hawthorn Drive, Highway 76, Holly Point, Holly Point Subdivision, Hornbuckle Road, Hwy 76, Larson Lane, Little Hope Road, Low Water Pressure, Mulberry Place, Nandina Court, Quiver Lane, Rabbit Court, Renfroes Landing Subdivision, Stag Court, Stag Lane, Sumac Court, Turtle Creek Court, Turtle Creek Road, Venison Lane, Wakefield Drive, water outage, Weatherby Drive, West Mor Drive, Whitetail Drive, Wimbledon Subdivision, Windermere Drive, Windermere Subdivision, Winn Mor Drive
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed