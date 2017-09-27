Clarksville Police Department adds Naloxone to Their Rapid Deployment Bags

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is adding Naloxone as part of the Life-Saving tools in their rapid deployment bags. Every officer carries a rapid deployment bag in their vehicle. The initial purchase of 210 bags was funded by Veterans United Foundation through a $10,857.90 donation and contained spit mask, tourniquet, trauma shears, bandage, chest seal, and gauze.

Later, the Police Department purchased 50 more bags, for an additional $1925 so all officers would have a bag in their vehicle.

The investment to add this potential life-saving tool to the officers’ bag was $18,518.50. Officers have been trained to administer Naloxone nasal spray, an emergency low risk antidote that can help counter the effects of an opioid overdose. Time is of the essence in overdose cases and Police are often the first emergency personnel on scene.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since 1999, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids quadrupled. From 2000 to 2015 more than a half million people died from drug overdoses with over 33,000 occurring in 2015 alone. 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Additionally, the CDC has identified Tennessee as one of several states which has sustained statistically significant increases in drug overdose deaths, up 13.8%, from 2014 to 2015.

With the current opioid epidemic being faced throughout Tennessee and across the country, we want to do everything we can to provide our officers with the potential life-saving tools they need to serve the residents of our community.

