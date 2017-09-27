|
Clarksville’s Jimmie Garland selected District Director of State School Boards Association
Montgomery County, TN – Jimmie Garland has been appointed as the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Mid-Cumberland District Director.
He served as TSBA At-Large Member in 2015. He has been a member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education since 2001.
He is completing his term as the CMC school board vice chairman 2016-2017, and served as board chairman from 2014-2015 and 2010-2011.
Other boards for which he has served are: President of the Clarksville Branch NAACP 5582 from 2001-Present; Vice President of the TN State Conference NAACP from 2006-present; and Clarksville Big Brothers Big Sisters from 2001-2006 and as chairman in 2006.
Garland currently serves as a voting member of the Diversity Committee at Austin Peay State University. He is an associate minister of the True Vine Worldwide Gospel Church and served as a mentor for TNAchieves in 2014-2015. He received his bachelor of science degree in management from Bethel University.
Garland retired from the U.S. Amy at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4, after 29 years of service. He and his wife, the Rev. Jane Garland, have three grown children and six grandchildren.
