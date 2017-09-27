Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week’s Warrant Wednesday focuses on Austin T. Mellor, William Chance Ford, and Jennifer Ann Rye.

Austin Mellor

Austin T. Mellor, 23, has three warrants on file.

He is wanted for schedule I drug possession for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and simple possession.

Mellor is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His bond is $115,000.

William Ford

William Chance Ford, 22, has three warrants on file.

He is wanted on three counts of aggravated robbery.

Ford is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

His bond is $300,000.

Jennifer Rye

Jennifer Ann Rye, 36, has two warrants on file.

She is wanted for schedule I drug possession, resisting arrest, and theft.

Rye is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her bond is $55,000.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

