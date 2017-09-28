|
APSU Soccer hits the road to face Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team takes their strong defense and quick counter attack on the road this weekend playing 7:00pm, Friday at Jacksonville State and 6:00pm, Sunday at Tennessee Tech.
Senior forward Kirstin Robertson scored twice last week including the game winner against the previously unbeaten SIU Edwardsville. Robertson’s campaign earned her OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
While the back line for the Governors displayed their poise and fitness playing all 180 minutes in wins over the Cougars and Eastern Illinois only allowing 1 goal on 12 shots.
The Govs are protecting a two game winning streak and are looking for their first road win during Ohio Valley Conference play this season.
From First Touch
The Govs remain unbeaten at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season with a record of 6-0.
Redshirt junior Morgan Jackson and freshmen Morgan Drawdy lead the team in assists with two. Jackson has seen minutes in seven matches this season starting four, while Drawdy has played in all 11 matches.
Austin Peay has won three of the last five meetings with Jacksonville State and are 6-6-2 all time against the Gamecocks. The Govs are 4-9-2 all time when facing Tennessee Tech.
In 2016, Robertson netted the winning goal in the 52nd minute in a 1-0 win at home against JSU.
In 2015, junior McKenzie Dixon scored the second of three Governors goals and Robertson had an assist in a 4-3 loss to Jacksonville State.
On The Pitch
