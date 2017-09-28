APSU Tennis’ Almantas Ozelis and Christian Edison head to All-American Championships

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis team’s Almantas Ozelis and Christian Edison are gearing up to compete in the Saint Francis Health Systems ITA Men’s All-American Championships beginning this Saturday in Tulsa, OK.

The two Govs earned their way into the competition based on their ITA preseason national rankings coupled with their Universal Tennis Rating.

Both competitors will compete in the pre-qualify draw which is composed of 256 of the nation’s best looking to earn their spot in the final 16. From there the remaining student-athletes will be placed in qualifying, with the goal to make it to the final main draw.

Tournament Notables

Christian Edison opened the season by posting a 1-1 record at the Dale Short Shootout this past weekend. He picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lipscomb’s Jorge Ortegon on Saturday afternoon.

Almantas Ozelis won his first match of the 2017-2018 season with a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 7-5 straight-set victory over Anru Fourie of Alabama-Birmingham.

Quoting Head Coach Ross Brown

On impact of competing at national level

“It’s big for our program to send representatives to this this tournament. We are fortunate to have two of our players get in and we expect them to play well.”

On Almantas Ozelis

“He just works really hard. There is absolutely no give in him at all and that is why he has been successful. His serve is a real weapon, so he needs to get as many first serves in as he possibly can.”

On Christian Edison

“Christian is an athletic kid who is very fast. We still need to see him play more to know where he is and what he can improve on, but his record at the junior level was really good. If he can hold serve that will be important since he is competing against some really strong competition.”

Govs Online

Breakdown of each performance by Edison and Ozelis will be available daily at LetsGoPeay.com.

