Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting September 28th, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County resurfacing on Madison Street (SR 112) from Richview Road (SR 374) to University Avenue (L.M. 9.44-L.M. 13.66) daily from 6:00pm until 6:00am.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Madison Street to perform milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 6 to the I-40 Westbound Ramps and Bridge Rehab on I-24 Over Spring Street and Oldham Street (M.M. 47 – 48)

On Friday, September 29th, 8:00pm through Monday, October 2nd, 6:00am, there will be a road closure on I-24 from the I-24/I-40 split at the Silliman Evans Bridge (I-40 MM 211 and I-24 MM 50) to the I-65/I-24 split (I-65 MM 86) in Downtown Nashville. This closure includes Spring Street from 1st Street North to Ellington Pkwy. Detour signage will be in place. Drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.

The Grading, Drainage, & Paving On I-40 Eastbound At The Interchange Of I-440

Nightly, 8:00pm-6:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 eastbound at MM 205 for paving and swapping traffic. One lane will remain open.

On Friday, September 29th and Monday, September 2nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-40 in both directions from MM209-212 for taking concrete samples on the following bridges: SR 6 Overhead (L.M. 18.34), 6th Ave. S Overhead (L.M. 18.69), SR 1 Overhead (L.M. 18.86), Fairfield Ave. Overhead (L.M. 19.72), Browns Creek Overhead (L.M. 20.15). There will be one lane open at all times.

Humphreys County

On Tuesday, October 3rd through Thursday, October 5th, from 6:00pm-3:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 141 for milling and paving of the outside lane at the Buffalo River Bridge.

Robertson County

Construction Of New Interchange On I-65 at SR 109

On Friday, September 29th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 northbound for pothole repair work. One lane will remain open in each direction.

The Widening of SR 11 (Memorial Blvd) at SR 65 (L.M. 9.28-9.49)

From now through October, There will be lane closures on SR 11 at the intersection of SR 65 (Tom Austin Highway) for paving operations. Memorial Boulevard will be reduced to three lanes, one through lane in each direction and a shared turn lane. Motorists should expect delays.

