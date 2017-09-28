Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold BBQ Bash at Liberty Park, October 7th

Barbecue bragging rights, great food and a good time will be up for grabs October 7th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and SERVPRO of Montgomery County Fire & Water Cleanup & Restoration Company have teamed up to host a full barbecue competition experience.

The Clarksville BBQ Bash is free to the public and will be from 11:00am to 5:00pm Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Participating teams from near and far will compete for cash and to see who has the best BBQ. Attendees can enjoy live music by Mo’Pie, an inflatable, a dunking booth, a cornhole tournament and local artisan vendors.

Barbecue will be available for purchase from Excell Market Bar-B-Q, Hog & Honey BBQ & Catering, Bojangles, and more. Beer will be available for purchase, courtesy of Budweiser.

Interested in participating in the cornhole tournament, sponsored by Blackhorse Pub & Brewery? Register your team online at CityofClarksville.com/BBQBash

Cost to participate is $30.00 per team. Deadline to register is Friday, September 29th. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams!

For information, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Sections

Topics