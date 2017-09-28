F&M Bank Blood Drive to be held October 2nd

Clarksville, TN – On October 2nd, 2017, the Blood Assurance Blood Mobile and the F&M FunMobile are teaming up for a Blood Drive at F&M Bank’s Main Office parking lot located at 50 Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville. The event will go from 10:00am until 3:00pm.

Blood Assurance will be giving all donors a FREE “One Cool Donor” t-shirt and your choice of “I Bleed” football themed socks! You will also be entered to win a $250.00 gift card to Walmart!

The F&M FunMobile will be on site with FREE hot dogs, popcorn and drinks!!

Blood Assurance is a non-profit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.

Currently, there are 16 locations and 13 bloodmobiles to collect life-saving blood products, used by area patients.

Blood Assurance is a member of the American Association of Blood Banks, the Tennessee Association of Blood Banks, the Tennessee Hospital Association, Blood Centers of America, the Georgia Department of Community Health, Tennessee Department of Health, and the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council.

Reserve your time slot one of three ways!

Online: www.bloodassurance.org/fmbankclark

Phone: 931.239.9411

Email: trudycody@bloodassurance.org

