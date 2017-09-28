Fort Campbell to hold Retiree Appreciation Day this Saturday

Fort Campbell, KY – On Saturday, September 30th, 2017, Fort Campbell’s Retirement Services Office will host its annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the Soldier Support Center beginning at 8:00am.

There will be an opening ceremony at 9:00am featuring Congressman Marsha Blackburn. After the opening ceremony, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital will begin its annual health fair. Retirees can receive basic health screenings as well as immunizations for influenza, pneumonia and shingles.

Unlike previous years, the opening ceremony is the only event with a scheduled time.

“We will have over 30 different agencies and organizations talking to Soldiers at their tables one-on-one, giving them information about their benefits and how to apply for things,” Faulkner said.

There will be Veteran Affairs and Tennessee Valley Healthcare System representatives on site to help retirees apply for VA services and other benefits.

Additionally, Staff Sergeant Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center representatives will be present to discuss the changes to education benefits while representatives from BACH discuss TRICARE benefits. The Disabled American Veterans Association and the Tennessee Veterans Home will also be represented.

“Pretty much folks from all the organizations retirees are interested in or need information update from – they’re all going to be here,” Faulkner said.

The 1st Brigade Combat Team dining facility will serve brunch from 10:30am-1:00pm. The cost is $6.25. Reservations can be made in advance by contacting Betty Guthrie, human resources assistant, at 270.798.3174.

The Engagement Skills Trainer on Screaming Eagle Boulevard will be open 10:00am-noon for retirees to “train like the Soldiers train.” Additionally, the 101st Airborne Division Historical Society will have exhibits open at Dreyer Field House.

Faulkner said a bus will transport retirees between the SSC, the Dreyer Field House, the Engagement Skills Trainer facility and the dining facility throughout the day.

“The dining facility is always a big hit with the retirees. They really enjoy it, especially those who have been out for quite some time,” Faulkner said. “The Vietnam veterans remember what the chow halls were like. They’re a lot different now than they were back in those days.”

Since the engagement skills trainer is the newest technology the Army uses to train Soldiers it is much different than what many of the older veterans remember.

“That’s why the static displays are also a really big hit with the retirees,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner said Retiree Appreciation Day is important because retirees provide a link between the military and young people considering joining the military.

“Retirees are pretty much an untapped resource when it comes to talking about the military and explaining what it’s really about,” he said. “You get that from a recruiter of course, but when you go to church with a kid, watch him grow up … It’s really good to be able to do that.”

*Heather Huber, Fort Campbell Courier staff, contributed to this news release.

Sections

Topics