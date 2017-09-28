Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Two Suspects in Kidnapping, Assault, and Robbery case

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery.

On September 23rd, 2017, Kelly Ceiborn Halliburton and Adam Wayne Felts entered a home in the 200 block of Oak Plains Road. Halliburton and Felts demanded $800.00 from a female resident. When she was unable to produce the money, they robbed, assaulted, and forcibly removed her from the residence.

Once outside Halliburton forced the victim into a vehicle.

According to the victim, the suspects made comments about driving her to the river bottoms and causing her bodily harm.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of McAdoo Creek Road and Sango Road the victim was able to jump from the vehicle and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

Kelly Halliburton

Kelly Ceiborn Halliburton, 45, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 262 pounds, with balding gray hair and blue eyes.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Adam Felts

Adam Wayne Felts, 37, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information concerning their location is asked to call Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 extension 13402.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

