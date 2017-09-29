|
Austin Peay State University Soccer loses at Jacksonville State
APSU Sports Information
Jacksonville, AL – The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team suffered a 3-2 setback Friday against Jacksonville State at JSU Soccer Complex.
Austin Peay (7-4-1) was active offensively early in the match getting off three shots on goal, but the Governor attack was unable to break through the Gamecock back line.
Jacksonville State (4-6-2) responded to the Govs pressure scoring on a counter attack down the right side in the 10th minute.
The Gamecocks found the back of the net in the 13th minute after a ball was dropped over the Governor back line. The defense hustled to recover, but could not keep the ball out of goal.
The Governors used half time to regroup and came out in a high press winning 50-50 balls in the midfield. The Governors’ earned a free kick just outside the 18-yard box in the 59th minute where freshmen duo Jade Dauriat and Morgan Drawdy connected giving the Govs their first goal of the evening. Dauriat send the free kick over the Gamecock wall and Drawdy headed it passed the keeper into the left corner.
In the 85th minute senior Kirstin Robertson drew a foul inside the box earning the Govs their fourth penalty kick of the season. Drawdy stepped up to the spot and slotted the equalizer home into the left side netting for her second goal of the evening.
The match seemed to be heading for sudden-death overtime when in the 89th minute the Gamecocks sent a shot off the far post and into the net ending the Govs two-game winning streak.
Notably
Next Up for APSU Soccer
The Govs will continue their road trip 6:00pm, Sunday at Tennessee Tech.
