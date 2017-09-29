Clarksville to Host its Third TMSAA Cross Country State Championship October 7th

Event to Bring 1,400; $182,000 in Visitor Spending

Clarksville, TN – More than 1,400 athletes, coaches, and spectators will visit Clarksville on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 for the Class A and AA Boys and Girls Cross Country State Championships.

Armed with tents, coolers and plenty of water, family members will cheer runners along the two-mile course beside the Hilldale Baptist Church Family Life Center, 250 Old Farmers Road.

“Amateur sports recruitment has been, and continues to be, one of our top priorities,” says Visit Clarksville Chairman Jerry Allbert. “We have first-class venues for a wide variety of events, we’re centrally located, and we have plenty of hotel rooms to accommodate state-wide events. This makes Clarksville a great sports competition destination.”

2017 marks the third year for Clarksville to host the cross country state championships. Visit Clarksville officials estimate that visitor spending surrounding the event this year will total $182,000.

“We could not hold this event in Clarksville without the hard work and dedication from the APSU Cross Country coaching staff and players, the Visit Clarksville staff and Hilldale Baptist Church,” said Richard McWhirter, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director. “We always want our competitors to have a first-class experience when they make it to the state level, and Clarksville’s volunteers and venues help us meet those expectations.”

During the 2016-17 fiscal year, Visit Clarksville hosted 27 sports events for basketball, soccer, cross country, track & field, baseball, road and cycling races, softball, horseshoes, and football. These events brought 53,804 visitors to Clarksville-Montgomery County who spent an estimated $13 million while here.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, group tours and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members, and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

