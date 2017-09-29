Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan earns regional leadership award

GNRC honors her for work to streamline decision-making

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has received the Maynard Pate Regional Leadership Award from the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) for her work to consolidate the work of two regional planning organizations.

“As our region grows and becomes more interconnected, Clarksville must continue to take a leading role in regional planning,” Mayor McMillan said. “Being part of regional leadership is a necessity, not an option, and I’m happy to be commended for my efforts.”

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed shared the Pate Award with McMillan for their efforts as co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Regional Coordination.

That panel was tasked with evaluating how to integrate the work of the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the GNRC.

The goal was to improve the effectiveness of regional decision-making, and to better align transportation planning with regional economic development, infrastructure investment and livability.

The joint committee’s work resulted in the decision to integrate the MPO program into the GNRC beginning in October 2017. The resulting combined organization is positioned to carry out true regional comprehensive planning for the decades ahead.

The Maynard Pate Regional Leadership Award is named for Maynard Pate, the GNRC’s third executive director who served from 1986 to 2004. It recognizes outstanding leadership and excellence in regional cooperation, planning and coordination.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council is an organization of the 13 counties and 52 cities of the Greater Nashville Region of Middle Tennessee.

