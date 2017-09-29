Kirstin Robertson named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Senior forward Kirstin Robertson, of the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Ashland City native earned her fourth career adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor after scoring twice over the weekend to help Austin Peay remain unbeaten at home and run its record to 7-3-1 — its best 11 – game start since 2013.

In Friday night’s win against SIU Edwardsville, Robertson’s 68th-minute penalty kick proved to be the game-winner, while Sunday’s goal against Eastern Illinois was her season’s ninth, tied for the league lead.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Junior setter Kristen Stucker , of the volleyball team, notched her fourth OVC Setter of the Week honor, led Austin Peay to a pair of wins and a program-best 13-2 start to the 2017 season after dispatching SIUE and EIU. She had 49 assists, five kills, two aces, 13 digs and a block against the Cougars in the Friday affair and backed it up with 53 assists in Saturday’s four-set win against the Panthers.

Junior linebacker Gunnar Scholato, of the football team, recorded six tackles (1.0 TFL) and his third career interception as the Governors held Murray State to 88 yards total offense in Saturday's win at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Junior Emmaculate Kiplagat, of the women's cross country team, shaved 30 seconds off her previous best time to notch the win at the APSU Cross Country Festival, Saturday.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell, of the women's soccer team, notched six saves and two wins for the Governors last weekend, lowering her season goals-against average to 0.73 and earning her season's third shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win against Eastern Illinois.

Junior outside hitter Christina White, of the volleyball team, led the Govs with 35 kills last week, hitting .239 overall. She posted 17 kills and 16 digs against SIUE in Friday's contest, and backed that up with 18 kills and 12 digs against EIU, Saturday, giving her three consecutive double-doubles and seven on the season.

Sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig, of the football team, threw for one score and ran for another while also piling up 103 rushing yards in the Governors 27-7 win against Murray State.

