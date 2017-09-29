|
Kirstin Robertson named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Senior forward Kirstin Robertson, of the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
The Ashland City native earned her fourth career adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor after scoring twice over the weekend to help Austin Peay remain unbeaten at home and run its record to 7-3-1 — its best 11 – game start since 2013.
In Friday night’s win against SIU Edwardsville, Robertson’s 68th-minute penalty kick proved to be the game-winner, while Sunday’s goal against Eastern Illinois was her season’s ninth, tied for the league lead.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:
