Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Awards and Officer Installation

Clarksville, TN – At the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 annual awards were presented and new officers were installed by the TN-KY District Division 14 Lt. Governor C. David Elliot.

Award recognition included: Kiwanian of the Year – Dan Black; Kiwanian of the Quarter – Price Hopson, Program of the Year – Norman Quirion and Program of the Quarter – Scott Bryant.

The 2017-18 officers include: Dan Black, President; Lance Morgan, 1st Vice President; Price Hopson, 2nd Vice President; Brandon Bridges, Secretary; Jeff Henley, Treasurer; Daniel Binkley, Immediate Past President.

The 2017-18 Board of Directors includes: Thomas Durrett, Bradley Jackson, Jim Jobe, Chris Lanier, Will Sanders, Wes Sumner and Steve Wilson.

Kiwanis Club of Clarksville is one of the oldest and largest Kiwanis Clubs in the region, serving the Clarksville community since 1920. The children of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community remain the focus of Kiwanis efforts.

Projects and events such as the annual Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo, Interview a Veteran Essay Contest, Pancake Day, Reading Rodeo and Reading is Fundamental all benefit children throughout Montgomery County.

