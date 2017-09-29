Local Artists to unveil Stained Glass and Painting at Clarksville’s Tennessee State Veterans Home

Written by Joe Pitts

Tennessee State Representative

Nashville, TN – Clarksville, TN – Noted local artisans, Larry Martin and Lyndel Littleton, will unveil their latest works recently donated to the Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The unveiling will take place on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at 11:00am at the Veterans Home, 250 Arrowood Road, Clarksville. Artists, designers and a host of others will be present for the unveiling. The public is invited.

Larry Martin donated an original water color painting to be hung in the chapel of the facility.

Martin is well known in Clarksville for his extensive and expansive collection of paintings that hang in homes and businesses throughout the city. Kay Martin, Larry’s wife, is a retired educator, having served more than 32 years in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Lyndel Littleton, currently Minister of Music & Worship at Hilldale Baptist Church in Clarksville, was commissioned by Rep. Joe and TSVH Clarksville Chaplain Cynthia Pitts to create a stained glass piece entitled “America the Beautiful” in honor of all Tennessee Veterans and their families.

Dan Hanley designed the piece, and Beverly Parker contributed her talents to the work to make it one of a kind anywhere in the state or nation. Hanley and Parker are accomplished artists in their own right.

“Both pieces of art are unique, beautiful and will make a statement in our recently opened facility,” said Pitts. “And they are extra special because Larry and Lyndel are local artists, and share our community’s love of our military and their families.”

If you have questions about the above or other issues of concern, please call me at 615.741.2043, or email me at rep.joe.pitts@capitol.tn.gov

