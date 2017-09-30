APSU Department of Art + Design welcomes SWOON to campus

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, along with the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will welcome classically trained visual artist and printmaker SWOON to campus at 6:00pm, October 4th, in Heydel Hall (Art + Design Building, Room 120) for an artist lecture.

Her early interventions in the urban landscape took the form of wheat pasting portraits on walls in cities around the world, and her public practice has expanded to using art to rebuild communities and humanize today’s most pressing social and environmental issues.

She co-founded Konbit Shelter in 2010, an artist’s response to the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti that same year. Other community-based endeavors include collaborating on the construction of musical architecture in New Orleans, and a neighborhood revitalization project in North Braddock, Pennsylvania. Alongside her place-based work, she has a studio practice of drawing, printmaking, architectural sculpture and installations.

Curry’s work has been collected and shown internationally at galleries and museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Brooklyn Museum; the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; and the São Paulo Museum of Art.

All events for the Department of Art + Design are free and open to the public. For information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To stay informed of upcoming events or scheduling changes, follow the APSU Department of Art + Design on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

