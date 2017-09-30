Nashville Zoo Tickets On Sale Now for Boo at the Zoo

Nashville, TN – Nashville’s littlest ghosts and goblins are invited to enjoy a night of delightful fun at Boo at the Zoo, presented by The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. Our annual Halloween tradition is set for ten nights: October 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th.

Boo at the Zoo runs from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturdays and from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on non-Saturday event nights. Kids can come dressed in their favorite costume and enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides, shows and trick-or-treating.

The annual evening event offers families a safe and exciting Halloween experience for kids under age 12.

Special areas throughout the event include:

StoryTail Treat Trail uncovers festive treats around every corner. The candy selection is palm oil-free and includes favorites like M&M’s, Smarties, Skittles and more. Please note, trick-or-treating is intended for children only.

Fall Festival Field features carnival games, bounce houses, corn kernel pit and Howl-O-Ween Hayride, which takes riders on a trip through the Zoo’s backroads to discover magical scenes, festive friends and a stop through the famous Bubble Tunnel.

Enchanted Village offers guests the opportunity get their picture taken with a princess or superhero, meet a talking pumpkin, and enjoy animal shows, magic shows, science shows and other entertainment at this special interactive area.

Frightful Farm is designed for those looking for spooky fun. Take a Dying Traditions home tour and learn superstitions of the Victorian Age or visit the Haunted Barn and brave the zombies that have taken over.

Boo at the Zoo attendees can choose between an extra hour of fun on Saturday night with the “Saturday Flex+” Ticket ($14.00 for members or $17.00 for non-members), or save $1.00 by purchasing “Flex Tickets” and attending on a non-Saturday. Ticket prices include all Halloween-themed activities and parking.

Additional fees apply for Soaring Eagle zip line and concessions. Advance tickets can be purchased at nashvillezoo.org/boo or at the Zoo’s ticket booth on the night of the event.

The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial is the presenting sponsor of Boo at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is also sponsored by Dell, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Golden Flake, Irwin Entertainment, M&M Event Rentals, Kiddie Academy and MetroPCS.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is accredited by the prestigious Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Attracting more than 800,000 visitors annually, the Zoo is considered one of the top things to do in Nashville. The Zoo is a non-profit organization located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The mission of Nashville Zoo is to inspire a culture of understanding and discovery of our natural world through conservation, innovation and leadership.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, call 615.833.1534 or visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

