Tennessee Governor, First Lady Partner with Peyton Manning To Raise over $600,000 for the Pat Summitt Foundation

Two private events raise funds to support fight against Alzheimer’s disease

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam yesterday partnered with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning to raise awareness and funds for The Pat Summitt Foundation, financing research, treatment and support for those facing Alzheimer’s disease.

Two private, ticketed events held Tuesday together raised over $600,000 to benefit the fund established by the late head coach of the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer basketball team, Pat Summitt.

“Pat made a tremendous impact on and off the court, and she continues to do so through the work of her foundation,” Manning said. “I am incredibly proud to honor her legacy by supporting the work of The Pat Summitt Foundation and the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

A close friend of Summitt and honorary co-chair of the foundation, Manning was instrumental in the development of both events. The first event was a luncheon hosted by Wellspire, a state-of-the-art learning center and event space located in the Gulch neighborhood of Nashville. With presenting sponsors Ingram Industries Inc., Pinnacle Financial Partners and Wiley Brothers-Aintree Capital, LLC, Wellspire hosted 175 guests for an intimate discussion with Manning, moderated by ESPN/ABC college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

The evening’s event, hosted by Governor and First Lady Haslam at the Tennessee Executive Residence, included remarks from both Manning and Haslam, a live auction and a performance from country artist Eric Church. Church’s foundation, “The Chief Cares Fund,” also benefitted from the event as Manning presented a $10,000 check to Church as a surprise from The Pat Summitt Foundation in appreciation of Church’s contributions to the event.

“Crissy and I are privileged to be a part of this work being done to combat Alzheimer’s disease in commemoration of a true Tennessee legend,” Haslam remarked. “The funds raised through these events will have a significant impact on the work of The Pat Summitt Foundation.”

The foundation awards grants to non-profit organizations that provide research, education and awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as support services to patients, their families and caregivers. The fund also endows an annual grant of $500,000 to help fund The Pat Summitt Clinic at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, a state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary Alzheimer’s clinic led by medical director and neurologist, Dr. Roberto Fernandez. The combined amount raised yesterday through both events exceeds the $500,000 needed for the 2017 clinic grant, a notable achievement.

“On behalf of The Pat Summitt Foundation, we are so grateful to Peyton, Governor and First Lady Haslam and Wellspire for all of the tremendous work that went into making this a success,” said Patrick Wade, executive director of the foundation. “Both the awareness and funds resulting from these events will leave an indelible mark on the efforts of the foundation to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.”

About The Pat Summitt Foundation

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to non-profit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public on Alzheimer’s disease. In January 2015, The Pat Summitt Foundation formed a strategic partnership with The University of Tennessee Medical Center to create The Pat Summitt Clinic.

The clinic greatly improves access to healthcare services for families and patients facing Alzheimer’s disease in a facility created to advance Alzheimer’s research, detection, treatment, and family caregiver support.

To learn more, please visit www.patsummitt.org, like the foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/patsummittfoundation, and follow it on Twitter @webackpat and Instagram @webackpat.

Sections

Topics