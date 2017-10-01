American Heart Association reports Blood Pressure better controlled with “MAP” for Doctors

|
San Francisco, CA – A quality improvement program designed to better control hypertension in primary care practices notably improved hypertension control in six months, according to research presented today at the American Heart Association (AHA) Council on Hypertension, AHA Council on Kidney in Cardiovascular Disease, American Society of Hypertension Joint Scientific Sessions 2017, in San Francisco.
One in three American adults has high blood pressure. That number is steadily climbing, despite the fact that high blood pressure can be easily treated using evidence-based guidelines.
Based on the American Medical Association’s M.A.P. Framework, the AMA collaborated with Care Coordination Institute Labs, Greenville South Carolina, to create the M.A.P. hypertension improvement program using the latest science in blood pressure control.
It stands for measuring blood pressure accurately; acting rapidly to manage uncontrolled blood pressure; and partnering with patients to promote blood pressure self-management.
“The goal of the M.A.P. is to make it easier for doctors and care teams to help people with hypertension effectively manage their blood pressure,” said study author Michael Rakotz, M.D., vice president of chronic disease prevention at the American Medical Association (AMA), based in Chicago.
Researchers compared blood pressure measurements of more than 21,000 hypertensive patients from 16 practices, comparing their blood pressures from the start of the study to those taken six months into participating in the MAP intervention.
They found:
“MAP’s evidence-based strategies offer an opportunity for primary care practices to work with patients to quickly improve blood pressure control. And the initiative goes hand-in-hand with national programs focused on reducing the burden of heart disease and stroke, including Target: BP,” Rakotz said.
High blood pressure contributes to major health problems, including heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and more. The American Heart Association’s goal is to improve cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20 percent by the year.
Co-authors are Brent Egan, M.D.; R. Bruce Hanlin, M.D.; Irfan Asif, M.D., Jianing Yang, M.S., Susan Sutherland, Ph.D., Robert Davis; and Gregory Wozniak, Ph.D.
Author disclosures are on the manuscript.
The American Medical Association funded this study.
