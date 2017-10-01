APSU Men’s Golf to play in Hummingbird Intercollegiate Monday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – After a well-earned respite, Austin Peay State University men’s golf returns to action Monday morning at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in the Hummingbird Intercollegiate, hosted by Western Carolina.

The prestigious event features 13 teams and 87 golfers overall and brings together some of the finest programs from around the southeast.

Belmont, Morehead State and Tennessee Tech join the Govs as Ohio Valley Conference representatives in this event, with Central Arkansas, Charleston Southern, Colgate, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Marshall, Presbyterian and Radford rounding out the field.

Monday’s 36-hole outing kicks off 8:00am (ET) with nine-minute increments off holes No. 1 and 10. Tuesday’s final 18 holes get started 8:30am (ET). The hope is for a full 54-hole tournament this year—last season’s planned 36-hole event was preceded by back-to-back weather-shortened events.

On the strength of his top-20 finish two weeks ago at the EKU Intercollegiate, sophomore Michael Busse will take the reins as the Austin Peay No. 1 this week, while freshman Chase Korte—one half of the nation’s 15th-ranked Freshman Class Impact Rankings via GolfStat.com—slots in as the No. 2 man.

Senior Hunter Tidwell, playing this week as the No. 3, looks to recapture some of the magic he enjoyed at Sapphire Valley last year—he placed 11th overall with a two-round 145 (71-74).

Freshman Garrett Whitfield and sophomore Alex Vegh close out the Austin Peay lineup this week, with freshman Jay Fox set to make his APSU debut as the individual. Vegh is the only Governor aside from Tidwell to make the journey to Sapphire Valley last season.

Live scoring will be provided for all three rounds via GolfStat.com, while a complete recap and full results will be available at the conclusion of play each day at LetsGoPeay.com.

