APSU Tennis’ Christian Edison and Almantas Ozelis have wins at ITA All-American Championships

October 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's TennisTulsa, OK – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis’ Christian Edison picked up two victories to advance to the round of 64 at the Saint Francis Health Systems ITA All-American Championships.

Edison cruised to victory in the first round, knocking off Marquette’s Gregory Anderson 7-5, 6-3.

APSU Men's Tennis' Christian Edison advances to next round at ITA All-American Championships. (APSU Sports Information)

He followed that up with a 6-2, 6-4 straight-set win over Oral Roberts’ Scott Hjelm.

Almantas Ozelis was the second Governor to pick up a victory, taking down Oral Robert’s Alvaro Santmaria in round one before dropping his second match of the day against UAB’s Tim Dollman.

Notables

Edison improved to 3-1 during the fall season, including winning his last three matches. He takes on Andrea Caligiana of Wichita State in the round of 64.

Almantas Ozelis picked up his second victory of the season with his first round win. He is eliminated from the competition by virtue of his second round loss.

Quotes From Head Coach Ross Brown

On Christian Edison

“Christian played two solid matches today. Tomorrow he will need to improve his first and his backhand return.”

On Almantas Ozelis

“Almantas worked hard today and I’m pleased with his effort and fight. He needs to continue to improve his fitness and manage his time in between points and project better body language when he makes unforced errors.”

Up Next

Edison will return to action at 8:00am, this morning.


