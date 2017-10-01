APSU Tennis’ Christian Edison wins once, but falls at ITA All-American Championships

APSU Sports Information

Tulsa, OK – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis representative Christian Edison fought valiantly all the way into the Round of 32 at the Saint Francis Health System ITA Men’s All-American Championship on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately fell just short of the qualifying draw to conclude the Governors portion of the competition.

Notables

Edison’s hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory this morning over Wichita State’s Andrea Caligiana was his fourth consecutive win during the fall season.

The freshman out of Bandung, Indonesia was eliminated in his fourth match of the tournament against South Florida’s Grayson Goldin.

Quoting Head Coach Ross Brown

“All-in-all, I am very pleased with how we represented Austin Peay throughout the tournament. Christian played very well, including winning against three quality opponents, but came up just short against a very good player. Almantas Ozelis also picked up a win yesterday, so overall, it was a great weekend. Now we have a little better idea of what we need to work on and improve on going forward.”

Up Next for APSU Men’s Tennis

Edison and the men’s squad returns to action this weekend, October 6th-9th, at the Mercer Gridiron Classic in Macon, GA.

Sections

Topics