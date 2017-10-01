Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf hosts 19th F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate Monday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf kicks off its annual home event, Monday, in the 19th F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club.

Returning to its usual haunt at CCC after a one-year hiatus at Greystone Golf Club, the features nine teams, 10 individuals and a total of 54 players in the field.

The 54-hole event kicks off 8:00am (CT), Monday with a shotgun start followed by the first 36 holes of play. An 8:30am (CT) shotgun starts precedes the final 18 holes play, Tuesday morning.

Joining the host Governors on the par-72, 6,038-yard trak—including the gargantuan 509-yard par-5 No. 14—will be a quartet of Ohio Valley Conference schools in Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State and Tennessee State. Rounding out the field will be Louisiana Monroe, Radford, Southern Illinois and UNC Asheville.

Last season, the Govs were runners-up to the Salukis at this event in its Greystone-located format.

The last time the Govs hosted the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club, in 2015, the Governors won the team title, with Jessica Cathey taking the individual crown. All told, the Governors seek their fourth team win in their home event—2000, 2002 and 2015.

A trio of returners from that 2015 title team remain in the fold this season, occupying the top-three spots in the Austin Peay order. Junior Ashton Goodley will take over as the No. 1 in the Austin Peay order this week after a top-20 finish two weeks ago at the Cardinal Classic, with Taylor Goodley and senior AnnaMichelle Moore—making her final home appearance as a Gov—also in the mix.

Sophomore Meghann Stamps, who carded a team-high eight birdies in her last appearance, will play as the Govs No. 4, with junior Reagan Greene rounding out the lineup. Freshmen Riley Cooper and Andrea Presilla will play as the individuals in their first home tournaments.

The Governors will take a couple of weeks off before closing out the fall slate with three straight weeks of competition, beginning with the Warhawk Invitational, October 16th-17th, at Bayou Desiard Country Club in Monroe, Louisiana

Sections

Topics