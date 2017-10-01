Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Columbus Day

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Columbus Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital personnel will observe the federal holiday Monday, October 9th, 2017.

Therefore, all primary and specialty care services and pharmacies will be closed. The Emergency Center, inpatient services as well as supportive supplementary services will remain open to provide inpatient, acute and emergency medical care.

BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH’s primary care services, as well as Women’s Health and Child and Family Behavioral Health services will remain open Friday, October 6th on the training holiday with reduced staffing.

The Women’s Health Clinic will be open from 9:00am to 2:00pm October 6th. BACH specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, October 6th and will be closed.

BACH Pharmacies will also operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. Both LaPointe and Byrd Pharmacies will be closed Friday, October 6th. The Main Pharmacy within the hospital will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm and the Town Center and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacies will be open from 8:00am to 5;00pm Friday, October 6th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm October 7th.

BACH Service Friday, Oct. 6 Saturday, Oct. 7 Monday, Oct. 9 (Columbus Day) Emergency, Inpatient and supportive supplementary services Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Open 24/7 BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes Open Normal Hours Closed Closed Byrd Pharmacy Closed Closed Closed LaPointe Pharmacy Closed Closed Closed Main Hospital Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Closed Specialty and Surgical Services Closed Closed Closed

Although BACH’s Appointment Line personnel will not be available to schedule appointments Columbus Day, patients may continue to schedule or cancel appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.TRICAREonline.com.

All BACH services will open normal hours Tuesday, October 10th, 2017.

