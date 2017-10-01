|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Columbus Day Newer: Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 »
Local Golf Tournament raises money for Charity
Clarksville, TN – Wayne Pace and Cecil Morgan have come together for the 17th year to play a little golf and to raise money for a couple of worthy causes.
Morgan’s Tennessee team will be donating to S.A.F.E. (Soldiers and Families Embraced), and Pace’s Georgia team will be donating to a charity that is helping with hurricane recovery in the Houston area.
The annual event features a Ryder Cup style golf tournament which pits Pace and his team from Georgia against Morgan and his team from Tennessee.
The event is named in honor of their friend Gordon Jumper, and Morgan’s hometown team has recorded the most wins.
Pace says what began as just a fun event has become a charitable fundraiser that does a lot of good for the chosen charities.
Each team of 16 donates to their charity, then the losing team has to match donations to their opponents charity at the conclusion of the match.
The Georgia team came in Thursday, Morgan hosted a dinner for everyone that first night. The golfing started Friday, teams will compete for 2 days, 18 holes Friday and Saturday. The winning team gets to hold the trophy until next time.
After Friday’s round, it was all tied up.
This year’s event was accompanied by beautiful weather.
But, rain or shine this determined group always makes the most of the weekend and lends much needed support to these important causes.
SectionsSports
TopicsCecil Morgan, Clarksville TN, Georgia, Golf, Golf Tournament, Gordon Jumper, Houston TX, Hurricane, S.A.F.E., Soldiers and Families Embraced, Tennessee, Wayne Pace
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed