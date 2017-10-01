Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Local Golf Tournament raises money for Charity

GolfClarksville, TN – Wayne Pace and Cecil Morgan have come together for the 17th year to play a little golf and to raise money for a couple of worthy causes.

Morgan’s Tennessee team will be donating to S.A.F.E. (Soldiers and Families Embraced), and Pace’s Georgia team will be donating to a charity that is helping with hurricane recovery in the Houston area.

Cecil Morgan, Wayne Pace and John Hadley after round 1 of the 17th annual Jumper Cup.

The annual event features a Ryder Cup style golf tournament which pits Pace and his team from Georgia against Morgan and his team from Tennessee.

The event is named in honor of their friend Gordon Jumper, and Morgan’s hometown team has recorded the most wins.

Pace says what began as just a fun event has become a charitable fundraiser that does a lot of good for the chosen charities.

Each team of 16 donates to their charity, then the losing team has to match donations to their opponents charity at the conclusion of the match.

The Georgia team gathered around team captain Wayne Pace in the Georgia hat.

The Georgia team came in Thursday, Morgan hosted a dinner for everyone that first night. The golfing started Friday, teams will compete for 2 days, 18 holes Friday and Saturday. The winning team gets to hold the trophy until next time.

After Friday’s round, it was all tied up.

The Tennessee team assembled around team captain Cecil Morgan.

This year’s event was accompanied by beautiful weather.

But, rain or shine this determined group always makes the most of the weekend and lends much needed support to these important causes.


Comments

