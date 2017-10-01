Miss Tennessee USA Pageant Tickets Now on Sale

Clarksville, TN – Nearly 90 delegates will adorn Clarksville for the 2018 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageant on October 12th-14th, 2017 at the Austin Peay State University Music and Mass Communications Building.

Organized and produced by Greenwood Productions, the upcoming pageant marks Clarksville’s 19th year to host the event.

The preliminary show will take place on Friday, October 13th at 6:30pm. On Saturday, October 14th, the Miss Teen final is at 3:00pm, where reigning Miss Tennessee Teen USA Megan Ski Hollingsworth will crown her successor.

Miss contestants compete at 7:30pm, where reigning Miss Tennessee USA Allee-Sutton Hethcoat will crown the 2018 winner. Both the Miss and Teen winners will represent the State of Tennessee at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in 2018.

Tickets for both the preliminary and final shows can be purchased through Visit Clarksville. Preliminary tickets are $40.00 and the Teen and Miss final competition tickets are $45.00 per person. Either cash or credit card may be used to purchase tickets. Tickets are reserved seating and will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis.

Ticket order forms and pageant information can be found online at visitclarksvilletn.com/misstennesseeusa. To purchase tickets, contact Karyl Kirkland at 931.220.7975 or email at karyl@visitclarksvilletn.com. All tickets purchased over the phone will be held at Will Call at the Mass Communications Building until the night of the show.

The pageants are expected to bring 89 contestants and over 1,000 visitors to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants are part of the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Since its founding in 1952, thousands of young women have been involved in the organization.

For more information on the pageant and to see the delegates visit www.misstennesseeusa.com.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, group tours and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors, and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

