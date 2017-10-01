|
TDCI Securities Division Shares Tips on How to Develop a Financial Plan
Nashville, TN – While most Tennesseans understand the importance of saving money for the future, many are unsure of where or how to begin.
To help consumers, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is sharing basic steps to develop a financial plan and set financial goals.
“We understand that with a range of investing options available, starting a financial plan can seem like a daunting task,” said TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner for Securities Frank Borger-Gilligan.
“It’s important to remember that developing achievable saving and investing goals can help you on your road to financial freedom and security. By taking the time to create a personal plan, you can better position yourself to afford the kind of lifestyle you want,” Borger-Gilligan stated.
The TDCI Securities Division offers the following guidelines to help Tennesseans develop a financial plan and set financial goals:
Before making any decisions with your money, ask questions, make sure you understand the risks, and contact the Tennessee Securities Division for detailed background information about those who sell securities or give investment advice, as well as about the products being offered.
The Securities Division can be reached at 615.741.2947 or via our website.
