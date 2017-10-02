AAA reports Gas Prices set for another Week of Declines

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.47 on Sunday. The state average dropped 5 cents during the past week. Since peaking at $2.60 on September 10, the state average has declined 21 consecutive days for a total of 13 cents.

Despite the recent downturn, motorists are spending an average of 33 cents more at the pump than this time last year.

Tennessee’s Highest and Lowest Gas Prices

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.54), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.49), and Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.47)

The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Memphis ($2.39), Knoxville ($2.45), and Chattanooga ($2.45)

“No need to rush to the pump, gas prices should get even cheaper as the week progresses,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Prices are still inflated after hurricanes Irma and Harvey, but will keep falling as refinery operations, supplies, imports and exports return to normal. Pump prices have another 20 cents to fall before reaching equilibrium. Expect another 5-10 cent drop this week.”

Current and Past Price Averages

(Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.556 $2.561 $2.576 $2.519 $2.222 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.615 $2.624 $2.670 $2.497 $2.146 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.617 $2.626 $2.671 $2.508 $2.312 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.466 $2.471 $2.515 $2.353 $2.139 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

