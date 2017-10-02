|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
AAA reports Gas Prices set for another Week of Declines
Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.47 on Sunday. The state average dropped 5 cents during the past week. Since peaking at $2.60 on September 10, the state average has declined 21 consecutive days for a total of 13 cents.
Despite the recent downturn, motorists are spending an average of 33 cents more at the pump than this time last year.
Tennessee’s Highest and Lowest Gas Prices
The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.54), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.49), and Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.47)
The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Memphis ($2.39), Knoxville ($2.45), and Chattanooga ($2.45)
“No need to rush to the pump, gas prices should get even cheaper as the week progresses,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Prices are still inflated after hurricanes Irma and Harvey, but will keep falling as refinery operations, supplies, imports and exports return to normal. Pump prices have another 20 cents to fall before reaching equilibrium. Expect another 5-10 cent drop this week.”
Current and Past Price Averages
(Regular Unleaded Gasoline)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Bristol TN, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville TN, Crude Oil, Gas Prices, Hopkinsville KY, Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN, Knoxville TN, Mark Jenkins, memphis tn, Nashville TN, Oil Price Information Service, Oil Prices, OPIS, Tennessee, Tennessee Gas Prices, The Auto Club Group, Wright Express
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed