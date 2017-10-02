APSU Football appears in National Polls

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Sports Information

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – For the first time in six years, the Austin Peay State University football team has garnered national attention by receiving votes in the two major FCS polls.

The FCS Coaches Poll, released around 11:00am, directed four votes towards the Governors marking the first time since October 3rd, 2011 that APSU has received votes of any kind in the national polls.

Austin Peay Football receives vots in two major FCS Polls Monday. (APSU Sports Information)

The STATS FCS Top-25 Media Poll was released at 1:00pm. The Govs went from earning zero votes a week ago to 45 votes after their 7-0 shutout over UT Martin this past Saturday.

Austin Peay has never been ranked in the top-25 in either poll, but will look to cement their place 4:00pm, Saturday at Fortera Stadium when they take on No. 4 Jacksonville State.


