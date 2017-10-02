APSU Football’s Jaison Williams named adidas® OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Jaison Williams of the Austin Peay State University football team was tabbed as the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams was a monster in the trenches for the Govs recording a career-high 2.5 sacks in Austin Peay’s 7-0 shutout victory over No. 18 UT Martin on Saturday night.

The Trussville, AL native finished the contest with six tackles including a forced a fumble with a huge hit on Skyhawk quarterback Troy Cook in the fourth quarter.

This is Williams’ first career adidas® OVC honors, as he joins punter Devin Stuart and quarterback JaVaughn Craig as other Govs to receive weekly awards this season.

Coming off their first shutout since 1986, Williams and the Govs will return to action 4:00pm, this Saturday as they host Jacksonville State in Fortera Stadium.

